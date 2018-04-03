VIDEO: Everything to Gain Ep. 8, featuring Sierra Canyon basketball

USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Sports and Athletic Gaines are bringing fans a behind-the-scenes look at an especially intriguing basketball team this season through weekly videos.

RELATED: Next generation NBA royalty packs Sierra Canyon roster

“Everything to Gain” is an exclusive, in-depth look at Sierra Canyon basketball, one of the premier teams in the country.

In the latest episode, Sierra Canyon hits its stride just in time for the CIF State Playoffs, facing off against Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) and Bishop Montgomery Torrance, Calif.).

After a convincing win over Foothills Christian, the Trailblazers faced off with Bishop Montgomery in the rubber match, where they came out on top in an overtime thriller.

