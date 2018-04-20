VIDEO: Everything to Gain Ep. 9, featuring Sierra Canyon basketball

USA TODAY Sports and Athletic Gaines are bringing fans a behind-the-scenes look at an especially intriguing basketball team this season through weekly videos.

“Everything to Gain” is an exclusive, in-depth look at Sierra Canyon basketball, one of the premier teams in the country.

In the final episode, Sierra Canyon conquers the mountain with big wins over Etiwanda (Calif.) and Sheldon (Sacramento) to win CIF State Championship.

The Trailblazers finished the regular season ranked No. 16 in the Super 25.

