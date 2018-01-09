VIDEO: Florida-Georgia football All-Star game stopped in third quarter after on-field brawl

While most of the national high school football attention was trained on San Antonio for the annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl, another All-Star game a few states north and east of the Alamo came to a more controversial ending.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, among other sources, the annual Florida vs. Georgia All-Star Classic was called off prematurely when players from the two different states became embroiled in a nasty on-field brawl.

The sixth-year event, organized by Florida-based Prep & Sports Inc. and held at Southern Crescent Stadium, was called off after officials halted the violence in the third quarter.

Much of the fighting can be seen in the video below, which was posted to Twitter by South Florida Sun-Sentinel reporter Wells Dusenbury:

VIDEO: There was just a MASSIVE brawl in the Florida Georgia HS All-Star Game. Punches thrown, players stomping other players. Game called in 3Q. Wow.

That is a serious altercation. Jamal Stewart, the Florida-based founder of the event, told the Palm Beach Post that the brawl started when a Georgia player reacted aggressively to being blocked by a Florida counterpart. “That’s what opened everything up.”

The game will not be resumed, but there is also no reported decision about how the fight could impact the event’s future.