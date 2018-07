Meechie Johson has some ups.

The Garfield Heights (Cleveland) superstar-in-waiting is one of the more coveted Class of 2021 recruits after a dynamic freshman season, and the 5-foot-11 point guard showed last month at NEO Youth Elite Camp, at Garfield Heights High, that he can play at the rim, too.

Courtesy of our friends at Mars Reel, here’s some of his top plays.