VIDEO: Garfield Heights (Ohio) reigns victorious over Erie (Pa.)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — With the season almost drawing to a close it seems like nothing can stop the Garfield Heights Bulldogs from winning, and that’s exactly what it looked like in their 100-64 victory against the Erie Royals, travelling one state over from Pennsylvania.

The first quarter looked back and forth between the Bulldogs and Royals before the Bulldogs began to break away with a 33-12 run in the second quarter to lead comfortably at 59-33.

The second half saw Erie try as hard as it could to play catch-up on the offense and defensive level, however it was still the Bulldogs’ dominance that was too much to handle for the Royals.

Five Garfield Heights players found themselves scoring in double-digits. Alonzo Gaffney posted 19 points, Meechie Johnson had 16 points, Julian “Juju” Whiteside and Alex Heath each chipped in 13 points, and Donovan Forte put up 11 points.

“We beat a team that we were supposed to beat,” said Heath. “We’re going to continue to do what we do, continue winning and hope we can get a ring this year. It’s going to be a great run.”

“Our chemistry is getting better,” said Whiteside. “I feel like we’re getting where we need to go and we’re going to get it done this year.”

“They’re just playing well together right now,” said Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson. “I think we’re doing a great job moving the ball, sharing the ball and guys understanding their roles.”

Erie’s Samad Bailey scored a game high 30 points

“We all could’ve played harder on defense,” said Bailey. “Every possession is the last possession and I just go out hard and play hard every game no matter who we play. If we were all on the same page we could’ve stuck with the game.”

Despite the loss, Bailey’s performance was highly praised upon by the Garfield Heights bench.

“He was outstanding” said Johnson on Bailey’s performance. “They shot the ball very well and I asked the coach if he shoots like that [often] and he [confirmed].”

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)