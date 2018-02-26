VIDEO: Garfield Heights (Ohio) survives tight battle with Medina

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Coming off their comeback victory against Lorain, the Garfield Heights Bulldogs (11-5, 1-2) hosted the Medina Battling Bees on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were missing one of their key players in Alonzo Gaffney, who did not play due to illness.

Despite the struggles the Bees (6-11, 2-7) have been facing this season, Medina gave themselves a great battle, both offensively and defensively, against the Bulldogs. However, it was all Garfield Heights holding a close lead heading into halftime and shutting down the Medina offense en route to the 59-51 victory.

Scoring notables from Garfield Heights included Donavan Forte with 20 points, Meechie Johnson with 12 points and Brison Waller with 10. Medina’s notables were Kyle Szumski with 16 points, Colin Szumski with eight points, and Tyler Kaminski and Corey Tripp with seven apiece.

Despite the loss, Medina head coach Chris Hassinger was really proud of the team’s effort against Garfield Heights.

“We made some blunders down the stretch and made some mental mistakes,” says coach Hassinger “We followed the wrong guy coming out of the timeout and those are all the situations we’ve haven’t been in and we need to get better at it for the tournament.”

As for Garfield Heights, it was business as usual to continue going back to their winning ways.

“It was a good game,” said Johnson. “They moved the ball really well and was really active on defense. We tried to move the ball at the end to make smart shots.”

“We had to move the ball a lot and make us work,” said head coach Sonny Johnson of Garfield Heights. “I thought our guys did a good job with staying with themselves and playing a little defense today.”

Garfield Heights’ next contest will be a tough as they face off Cleveland Central Catholic on Friday. The Ironmen are currently undefeated at home.

In response to their next challenge, Coach Johnson says the gameplan will be to “just to play hard and match their intensity.”