VIDEO: Coach of U-19 U.S. select football team wins international game, proposes to girlfriend

Georgetown Hoyas quarterbacks coach Adam Neugebauer felt honored to be selected to lead the U.S. U-19 select national football team at the 2018 International Bowl, an annual event that pits American teams against counterparts from Mexico, Nordic countries, Canada and even some individual European nations like Italy. Because the event was a big step for Neugebauer’s career, he asked his girlfriend and family to be there.

As it turns out, he had alternate plans.

Immediately after the U.S.’s 48-13 victory against Team Nordic, Neugebauer asked his girlfriend to come meet some of his players out on the field at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. When she got to the star, Neugebauer dropped to one knee and proposed.

She said yes.

The coach’s U.S. team cheered on at close range while the couple embraced, then celebrated along with the teens. You can catch a second view of the proposal below:

Right place right time! Awesome to be a part of it! She said YES! Congrats @neugs1288 pic.twitter.com/4FvIUHjfHP — David Kimura (@CoachKimuraHC) January 13, 2018

Neugebauer and his fiancé should be back in Washington D.C. in a few days, with the U.S. U-19 national squad (which is coached by DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks) still to face off against Team Canada on January 19 at AT&T Stadium. When they arrive they’ll have a wedding to plan, Neugebauer will have served as a head coach in a pretty prestigious role, and the Georgetown coaching staff will have to think of some engagement gifts.

All of those are good ways to get the 2018 year started, for sure.