A Georgia coach tried to defend an inbound pass (it didn't work)

Well, here’s a new one:

I had never seen this — a coach playing defense (??) on an inbounder from the other team. The player with the ball seems to be … a little confused, too. pic.twitter.com/yjpzQG65ct — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) March 1, 2018

The video you see above came from a recent Georgia playoff game, between Savannah Johnson High and Greater Atlanta Christian. With Greater Atlanta Christian leading throughout the second half, Johnson coach Utaff Gordon apparently felt his team needed a sudden and spontaneous edge. So he decided to get involved himself.

The result was the wild, kangaroo-jumping routine you see above, where Gordon did everything short of openly swatting at an inbounds pass as a way of distracting the opposing inbounder.

Gordon’s tactics have already been widely derided by the bulk of those who came across them on social media, though one other commenter who was apparently at the game said when Greater Atlanta Christian players and coaches protested the antics, they were told the coach could do that as long as he was in his technical area.

Technically, Gordon was. Ethically, he was way over the line. As fate would have it, the attempt to interfere didn’t have an impact on the game, with Greater Atlanta Christian escaping with a 75-61 victory. The Atlanta school will now face Morgan County in the Class AAA semifinals.