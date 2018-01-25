VIDEO: Georgia's Kirbycopter blankets Ga. high schools in final stages of 2018 recruiting

First Texas A&M had the swagcopter. Then Alabama coach Nick Saban got in the act, albeit without such a flashy nickname.

Now Georgia is flaunting the ‘Kirbycopter’, making the most of its latest toy to have an impact in recruiting. After making a splash with the booster-funded helicopter during a trip to see Justin Fields in October, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was back at it on Tuesday, when he reportedly visited as many as 15 Georgia high schools as his program’s last ditch recruiting efforts ramp up.

Yes, 15 high schools may have been visited by the Kirbycopter in one day.

Thanks to @KirbySmartUGA for flying in to see us this morning‼️The imitators want to be us so bad, but nobody does it better than C-Way‼️#CavsRecruits 🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/yAPYa1bRR2 — Callaway Recruiting (@CavsRecruits) January 23, 2018

According to Georgia fan website Dawg Nation, Callaway, Northside and Troup County were all believed to be on Smart’s itinerary on Tuesday, with the helicopter captured on video at both Callaway and Northside.

Kirby Smart just landed his helicopter in the middle of our practice field… When I say it’s lit I’m not playing !!! Go Pats !! #NHSFB #EverydayWeWin pic.twitter.com/WeDkKr5BVz — Coach Bennett (@T_dot_Bennett) January 23, 2018

While the logistical advantages of the Kirbycopter are obvious, the edge it provides is as much about style as substance. As the commentary from Northside football coach Tim Bennett makes clear, whenever the Kirbycopter lands, teens feel like “it’s lit!”

It’s fast and it’s lit. That’s the best of all worlds for Georgia, which means that more teens may just follow Kirby Smart, the newest ace pied piper in the recruiting game.