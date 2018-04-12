VIDEO: Girls soccer team in Kansas perfects the flip throw-in

Sometimes a play is so well-executed at the high school level, it stands on its own as a masterpiece.

Such was the case for a certain play from last Thursday’s girls soccer matchup between rivals Maize (Kan.) and Maize South, also known as the day Ashlyn Lakin flipped the script.

With the teams scoreless in the first half, Lakin prepared to do a throw-in, backing away from the sideline and onto the track in preparation for the play. She then sprinted toward the sideline and did a cartwheel, putting the ball on the ground and flipping over the top. With that momentum, Lakin launched the ball into the 6-yard box, where teammate Rachel Marshall was waiting to head the ball in.

It was the first goal of a 2-0 victory against previously undefeated Maize South.

“For us, it’s even more dangerous than a corner kick just because of the velocity it’s coming in at,” Maize coach Jay Holmes told the Wichita Eagle. Holmes added that they’ve scored off the flip several times this year.

Lakin told the Eagle that she first heard of a flip throw-in as a fifth-grader. Seeing as she was a gymnast, the flip came easily. Getting the trajectory on the throw was a different story.

“I immediately started practicing in the front yard and throwing down the street to my mom,” Lakin said.

One of the best parts, aside from the brilliant play itself, is in the audio. If you listen closely, right as Rachel Marshall is about to head the ball into the net, you can hear a fan yell “Stop throwing it like that!”

Funny how you don’t hear that voice during the ensuing celebration. Lakin served up crow in gymnastic form.