VIDEO: Girls travel hoops coach hits jaw dropping trick shot

Travel team and AAU coaches are just like their athletes. Sometimes they just want t get up some quick buckets of their own, even if those shots come when they’re supposed to be doing other things, like, say, tidying up the gym.

That’s Jamal Richardson, the head coach of the Team Brandan Wright girls travel basketball team, an AAU squad which has been ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation. After he tossed up a layup on a side bucket, Richardson went straight up with an impossible heave at the main court form underneath the other side basket.

One quick rim rattle later, Richardson was celebrating one of the least likely miracle buckets you’ll see.

It appears that Richardson was a Division III basketball player in his day, though he’s clearly made a bigger commitment to coaching since. That doesn’t mean he stops shooting buckets, even the ones least likely to hit the bottom of the net.