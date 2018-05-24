VIDEO: Grafton (Mass.) lacrosse star Jack Gurney scores unbelievable behind-the-back goal

Lacrosse is a great sport for lots of things, particularly viral highlights. It’s going to be hard to top Jack Gurney’s.

Gurney, an offensive midfielder with excellent ball control, weaved his way through a Nipmuc defense that struggled to control his movement. Then, just when he appeared to be boxed away from the goal toward an end line, the sophomore unleashed an almost preposterous behind-the-back shot as he was being pushed from behind that single-bounced into the net as a goal-of-the-season contender.

Here’s the goal, with a caveat: Make sure to watch it twice, because Gurney’s pre-shot movement is so quick you can almost miss if if you aren’t ready for it.

Now that is a goal.

Gurney is still a sophomore, but has emerged as a key contributor as Grafton continues to surge toward the Massachusetts DIII state playoffs. If he keeps scoring goals like that, they might even march away with the title.