VIDEO: HOW did this bucket possibly bounce in?

There are lucky bounces, and then there is the kind of bounce that turns a blocked shot into a bucket. No, really.

We have no idea which teams were represented in the clip you see directly above from Overtime. What we do know is that it represents the luckiest break of the year for one team, which had a shot in the lane rejected, only for the ball to bounce up and through the hoop.

We’re guessing that the lucky shooter in question is one Cole Cavasos, who was tagged by the videographer (Levi Gonzales) in the comments under the Tweet.

Cole hasn’t produced anything on social media … yet. Perhaps now would be a good time, young buck. If nothing else, you can rest assured that luck is very much currently on your side.