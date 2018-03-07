VIDEO: Hughes star Tyler Smith throws down Dominique Wilkins-style two-handed windmill

Tyler Smith, a senior star for Langston Hughes High outside of Atlanta, helped the Panthers rack up a 69-49 victory against Jonesboro in the state playoffs. And, on at least one play, calling up one of the great moments in Atlanta Hawks history.

During the Hughes blowout, Smith took advantage of one fast break to elevate and throw down one of the truly impressive in-game dunks of the year. As you can see below, Hughes took off from the restricted circle, then flowed into a full two-handed windmill and sent in the monster dunk.

It was an impressive dunk from a player who has had a solid senior campaign, racking up more than 12 points and 6 rebounds per game.

The victory advanced Hughes on to the Class AAAAAA state title game against Gainesville. Pull off another two-handed windmill and the state playoffs will really have something to remember.