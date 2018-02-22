We have a contender for most absurd game-winning buzzer beater, from Illinois

Of all the buzzer beaters we’ve seen this year, none can truly compare with the one produced by Will Hanlon.

A Glenwood (Ill.) senior, Hanlon helped his team escape with a 38-36 victory on senior night thanks to a completely ridiculous turnaround, midcourt three against fellow Illinois squad Normal University.

Check out the following angles for yourself and just try to not be amazed:

6’5 Chatham Glenwood 2018 Will Hanlon finished senior night in thrilling fashion with this game winner last night pic.twitter.com/KNf4iGubaJ — Speaks Basketball (@SpeaksBball) February 22, 2018

If you think Hanlon’s shot wasn’t guided by some kind of divine intervention, well, we don’t know what to tell you. Consider that the teams had combined for 71 points at that juncture, a paltry sum by any high school hoops standards.

Yet there was Hanlon sending home a buzzer-beating game-winner with the toughest shot imaginable. And if the finish seems like a fluke, it was always going to be tight; Glenwood topped Normal University in January, too … by a single point.