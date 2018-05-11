VIDEO: Indians SS Francisco Lindor lost a bet with his high school, so he let them shave his head

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians was once All-American shortstop of Montverde Academy (Fla.). He remains a proud graduate and passionate supporter of the Academy and wanted to do something to incentivize the school’s baseball team this season.

What he came up with was both a personal sacrifice and surefire proof of his commitment to the program: If Montverde Academy finished the season a perfect 25-0, he would shave off his traditional frosted curly locks.

The Eagles went 25-0 and on Thursday Lindor had to pay the piper. Fittingly, he traveled to the site of the success and decided to let the players themselves shave his hair. After all, they earned it. You can see video of the shaving below:

Lindor seems to be taking the new style in stride so far, and the end result is certainly not the worst look in the world. Whether he grows his hair back or maintains the buzzed look for awhile remains to be seen. If nothing else, he helped inspire Montverde Academy to one of the best seasons in school history.