VIDEO: Isaac Okoro has been on a Nike EYBL tear, and his athleticism should have teams on notice

Before you go any further, please note that this is not Isaac Okoro’s big coming out party. The small forward is already considered a top-50 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 star from McEachern (Ga.) and holds scholarship offers from 17 schools, including most of the SEC (save Kentucky) and plenty of ACC powers including Clemson and Florida State.

Still, the performances Okoro has been putting up for Athletes of Tomorrow (AOT) on the Nike EYBL circuit have been positively jaw dropping, particularly in their one-off moments of stunning athleticism:

Yup, that’s Okoro tossing down a filthy two-handed reverse windmill on the break before embarking on a highlight reel that looks ripped from the best of LeBron James: Dunk, dunk in the lane, comeback block, dunk. You can’t get much more dominant than Okoro has been.

Then there’s his stat line on the box score. During AOT’s final matchup in Hampton, Va., Okoro led AOT (and the entire game) with 28 points. In a blowout win against Nike Team Florida, Okoro scored 23 points in fewer minutes. In short, he’s been a beast on the offense end, with the athleticism to make an impact defensively, too.

Will Okoro’s surge get the likes of Duke and Kentucky involved? Stay tuned, because he’s not going to go quietly into the basketball distance.