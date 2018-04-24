VIDEO: Jahmius Ramsey is breaking out with overwhelming force in Nike EYBL

Look, it’s early. Still it’s hard not to read Jahmius Ramsey’s first twirl through a Nike EYBL event as a statement of force.

Ramsey, a 6-foot-4 guard competing for the Dallas-Fort Worth based Drive Nation squad, completed a tour-de-force performance in averaging 13 points per game against Houston Hoops and Pro Skills. Those are solid stats, but they belie the force he delivered on the court.

There were self alley ooping thunder dunks. There were assists off the backboard for slams. There were rejections at the rim and even deep three-pointers. It was an impressive and varied performance, and one which sets the stage for future Nike EYBL performances to come.

None of this means that Ramsey will continue his rise unencumbered, but given his status with Drive Nation and IMG Academy it’s not like he’s going to be overlooked. The 14 Division I scholarship offers and top-40 national prospect ranking don’t hurt either.

After all, it would be pretty hard to overlook someone who comes flying through the air the way he does at the rim anyway. Just ask the poor Houston Hoops and Pro Skills interior defenders.