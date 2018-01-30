VIDEO: Jayvon Fulton is ultimate ankle breaker in 7v7 tournament

The 7-on-7 season is well underway, and an early season stop on the Battle tour gave us one of the truly remarkable change of direction moves in recent memory.

That’s Jayvon Fulton, with the ball on a short screen pass, turning a little something into a big something, all with his freakish athleticism and deft change of direction.

It was one of the moves of the Battle tournament where it took place.

As for Fulton, he’s currently a junior at Jacksonville’s Madarin High. He’s still waiting on a major recruiting break through. A handful more moves like that and he may not be waiting much longer.