VIDEO: Fla. WR John Dunmore fakes defender to the turf in 7v7 drills

The spring 7v7 season is officially underway across parts of the South, and some of the early highlights are enough to cure your football fix. Like this John Dunmore move, for example.

Dunmore, a four-star junior wide receiver for Chaminade-Madonna Prep with scholarship offers from much of the SEC, was competing for South Florida Express when he lined up for a one-on-one receiving drill. That wasn’t a fair matchup for the unnamed defender in this video, who was left on the turf by Dunmore’s completely absurd, ankle-breaking juke-and-go route.

How good was Dunmore’s route? Good enough that as soon as he made the catch downfield with open yard lines in front of him, he turned and tossed the ball in jest to the man he had just vanquished.

Game, set, match Dunmore.

Naturally, this is just one of the first of what is sure to be many spring 7v7 highlights. It’s a fun reminder that even when official football is months away there are still terrific highlights to take in if you know where to find them (and also a reminder that it’s worth following Dunmore around with a camera at all times!).