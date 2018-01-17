VIDEO: Jordan McCabe appears to have crossed up a defender who was wearing sandals

File this under the unadvisable category. It’s hard enough to defend Jordan McCabe in the open court. It’s almost impossible to defend him when you’re wearing flip flops.

That appears to be what the first defender in this Overtime mixtape from McCabe’s Kaukauna squad’s game against Hortonville tried to achieve. As you can see, it didn’t go well:

Kaukauna pulled out an 83-73 victory, thanks in part to McCabe’s one-man wrecking crew routine (as always).

Still, the fact that Hortonville guard Justin Bonikowski appears to have tried to play a game in slides certainly didn’t help the Polar Bears’ chances.