Kaukauna (Wisc.) and its star Jordan McCabe had its way with Green Bay (Wisc.) West on Friday night in a WIAA Division 2 regional playoff game, cruising to a 102-65 rout in front of its home crowd.

Watch as McCabe, a West Virginia signee and the No. 81 overall player in the ESPN 100, pace the Galloping Ghosts with three-pointer after three-pointer.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)