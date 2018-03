Kaukauna (Wis.) star Jordan McCabe got untracked for the Galloping Ghosts in their 83-41 throttling of Green Bay Southwest, leading the way with 28 points as they captured a WIAA Division 2 regional title.

Watch as the West Virginia-bound McCabe, ranked No. 81 in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2018, launches some of his customary NBA-range three-pointers, and even throws in a fancy no-look pass.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)