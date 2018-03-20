VIDEO: Jordan Poole hit an identical buzzer beater to his Round 2 game-winner for Michigan

Jordan Poole is still riding high as the temporary king of Ann Arbor after his remarkable game-winning buzzer-beater knocked off Houston in the second round. The shot was one of the best of the tournament so far, and earned the Wolverines a spot in the Sweet 16.

As it turns out, there was direct precedent for Poole’s game-winner: He did the exact same thing in high school. Seriously. Check out the back-to-back editions of the shot below, from Overtime.

Poole was a senior at Indiana national power La Lumiere last year when the Lakers faced off against fellow national title contender Montverde Academy. With the clock running out on the first half, Poole received the ball on the right side of the court with just enough space to get off a shot just before the buzzer rang.

Nothing but net, as LaLu increased its lead en route to a 70-52 victory that earned the Lakers a national title.

The shot was the most clutch of Poole’s career and LaLu’s season to that point, and it came in the highest stress, highest leverage moment. So perhaps it was no surprise that when Michigan needed a similar result, it turned to Poole.

You know the rest of the story.

Whether Poole is able to continue building on his growing legacy of clutch buckets remains to be seen. Suffice to say we now know that his big time basket was no fluke.