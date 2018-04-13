VIDEO: Coral Springs Charter football WR Joseph Butler perfected the real world Fortnite Flip

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past six months, everyone under the age of 30 (and plenty above the age of 30, too) is playing the Fortnite video game. As the social game explodes, some of its more popular features have begun to slip into mainstream culture, though one of its most effective game moves has been avoided … until now.

Behold, the Fortnite Flip, courtesy Coral Springs Charter wide receiver and defensive back Joseph Butler.

That is an eerily accurate representation of the move in real life. Seriously, just compare Butler’s attempt above with footage from the game below.

It’s worth noting that the official name of the in-game move is “Flippin’ Sexy”, so what Butler has truly perfect is being flippin’ sexy. If any college football coaches are still looking for an athletic talent to mold, well, now they know just what Butler can do.