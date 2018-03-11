VIDEO: Kaukauna, Jordan McCabe take down Pulaski in WIAA sectional semifinal

ASHWAUBENON, Wisc. – Jordan McCabe is like a magician on the basketball court.

The Kaukauna junior guard performed some familiar tricks on Thursday much to the dismay of Pulaski.

McCabe scored 24 of his game-high 32 points to rally the Galloping Ghosts to a 73-63 victory over the top-seeded Red Raiders in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal boys basketball game in front of a packed crowd at Ashwaubenon High School.

It’s the second straight year Kaukauna has upended Pulaski to reach the sectional finals.

The Ghosts will get another rematch on Saturday when they face Cedarburg at Menasha for the right to go to state.

“We didn’t panic when we got down seven late,” Kaukauna coach Michael Schalow said. “That was a credit to our guys. We played in a lot of tough games over the course of the season. Our schedule is very challenging and because of that we were able to rely on those experiences tonight.”

Read more in the Green Bay Press-Gazette

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)