VIDEO: Five-star SF Keion Brooks will block everything ... and score buckets, too

If you haven’t seen Keion Brooks play, prepare to enjoy freakish athleticism and a seriously awesome head of hair.

That’s Brooks blocking absolutely everything in sight and also creating havoc on the offensive glass. Stick with the highlight below and you’ll see him stroking the three-ball as well. In other words, it’s not a surprise that he’s a five-star prospect.

Brooks stands 6-foot-8, 185 and is widely considered a top-25 overall recruit in the Class of 2019. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side star plays with an attitude that makes it hard to turn away from him on the court. He’s frenetic all across the court, trapping on defense, attacking the glass to corral loose rebounds and never giving up on an opposing shot for the belief that he might be able to get a hand on it.

He often does, too.

Whether Brooks continues to grow could say much about his dominance at the next level. He has the size to contribute right now, but adding muscle and even more height could transform him into an unstoppable force, particularly given his shooting touch. After all, he’s already receiving perpetual coaching visits, from the likes of John Calipari and Chris Holtmann to name just a pair.

In the meantime, it’s almost impossible not to enjoy watching Brooks completely dominate the opposition against him. He’s an Energizer bunny with the wings of a condor, and he’s not afraid to hop occasionally, too. It doesn’t have to be Easter season for that to be fun.