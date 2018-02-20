VIDEO: Keion Brooks Jr. puts on a show in North Side (Ind.) win

One of the Hoosier State’s most captivating high-flyers put on a show Friday night for Fort Wayne (Ind.)’s North Side High, as the Legends rolled to an easy 83-45 win over cross-town foe Bishop Luers thanks to another big night from Keion Brooks Jr.

According to Fort Wayne’s WANE-TV, Purdue head coach Matt Painter was on hand to watch Brooks, ranked the No. 30 overall player in the Class of 2019 by ESPN. Along with the Boilermakers, Brooks counts Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan State, Indiana, UCLA and Xavier among the most notable of a slew of offers.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)