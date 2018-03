Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side, led by superstar Keion Brooks, had its way with DeKalb in an IHSAA Class 4A playoff, winning 61-30, to send the Legends to a regional final.

Brooks, ranked the No. 30 overall player in the Class of 2019 by ESPN, led North Side with 20 points to set up a rematch with Fort Wayne Carroll for the regional title. Watch as the 6-foot-8 forward skies his way to some eye-opening finishes here in front of a capacity crowd.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)