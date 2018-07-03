VIDEO: Keldon Johnson's 'Senior Rewind' highlight reel

Is Keldon Johnson the next great Kentucky wing?

The Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) superstar is leading some in Lexington to beg that question after a monster senior season in 2017-18 for the Warriors, who went 42-1 and reached the semifinals of GEICO Nationals. The high-flying slasher averaged 22.1, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists on the season, to earn a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game as well as our ALL-USA Second Team.

And now, thanks to our friends at Mars Reel, you can re-live all his top moments from the season in this highlight reel. Enjoy!