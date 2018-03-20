VIDEO: Kevin Durant dishes on Mac McClung, Bol Bol, Wisconsin stars, and a 'diamond in the rough' at Chino Hills

Throughout the season, Kevin Durant has been making headlines with his reviews of top high school players on his YouTube channel, whether it’s heaping “once-in-a-generation” prose on Zion Williamson or comparing Jahvon Quinerly to Jason Williams.

Today, the Durantula returns with some approving remarks on some more of the high school landscape’s most celebrated players on Overtime, from internet sensation Mac McClung to legendary progeny Bol Bol, to two of Wisconsin’s brightest stars in Jordan McCabe and Tyler Herro:

The 7-foot-4 Bol, son of the late Manute Bol, has remakable handle for someone of his size, able to move around arc as effortlessly as he’s able to block shots in the paint. That didn’t go unnoticed by Durant, who remarked, “you’ve gotta love the way the game’s evolved.”

And in a vote of confidence for Dana Altman at the University of Oregon, Durant praised Bol’s choice of college: “Going to Oregon, I think Oregon will teach him the right way to play basketball too.”

Durant loves the energy that small-town dynamo Mac McClung brings, as shown effusively in the highlight clips:

“Athlete. Ath-LETE. You need him in the basketball game. You NEED him. And he can get to the paint with ease, that’s what you need on your team. He’s one of those guys that’ll be vital to his team because of his athleticism. He brings a lot of excitement to the game. You need that energy. It’s good for your team, especially when you’re at home.”

There’s another Ball starting to make waves at Chino Hills — this time, a cousin of the famed Ball brothers trio that led the Huskies to a No. 1 finish in USA TODAY’s Super 25 and put the high school squarely in the center of the basketball universe in 2016.

Yes, keep an eye on Andre Ball as the 2018 recruiting cycle finishes up. The 6-foot-5 senior left a lasting impression on Durant:

“These are usually some of the best diamonds in the rough. He got overshadowed because of the Ball brothers. Still at Chino Hills, huh? Where everybody left? Athlete, with long arms, can guard multiple positions, everyone needs one of those types of guys. And, his game’s gonna get better and develop too.”

Durant goes on to heap praise Herro and McCabe, too, wondering out loud if Herro is a pro just by virtue of heading to the University of Kentucky next season.

Given the success of these videos, and how much fun Durant seems to be having, we don’t imagine this will be the last in the series.