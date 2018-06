Keyontae Johnson was a nightly above-the-rim highlight-reel sensation this past winter for national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), which completed a stellar 43-1 campaign.

Now, relive all the top moments from the future Florida Gator’s final year with the Warriors, courtesy of our friends at Mars Reel. Fans in Gainesville have to be excited about what they see in this highlight reel here.