VIDEO: La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart throws down sweet alley-oop dunk at GEICO Nationals

We had to know entering the GEICO Nationals that we would see some high-flying acrobatics out of members of the country’s best prep basketball teams.

It still doesn’t make it any less surprising when someone executes a brilliant dunk.

Such was the case in the first half of Thursday’s matchup between Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.). Doing the honors here was La Lumiere junior center and four-star recruit Isaiah Stewart, going up for the perfect inbound pass and slamming it home on the alley-oop.

Isaiah Stewart (@Dreamville_33) with the BIG TIME DUNK versus Findlay Prep (NV) in the Geico High School Nationals #BIGSHOTS pic.twitter.com/BYInLNsStb — Stephen Rodgers (@StevoR33) March 29, 2018

Stewart is ranked as the No. 23 player in the Class of 2019 by the 247 Sports Composite, and one can see why. Those two points were part of a first half where the Rochester, N.Y., native Stewart scored 12 points to help defending GEICO nationals champion La Lumiere lead 25-18 at the break.

Surely, there will be more where that came from.