USA Today Sports

VIDEO: La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart throws down sweet alley-oop dunk at GEICO Nationals

VIDEO: La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart throws down sweet alley-oop dunk at GEICO Nationals

Geico High School Nationals

VIDEO: La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart throws down sweet alley-oop dunk at GEICO Nationals

We had to know entering the GEICO Nationals that we would see some high-flying acrobatics out of members of the country’s best prep basketball teams.

It still doesn’t make it any less surprising when someone executes a brilliant dunk.

Such was the case in the first half of Thursday’s matchup between Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.). Doing the honors here was La Lumiere junior center and four-star recruit Isaiah Stewart, going up for the perfect inbound pass and slamming it home on the alley-oop.

Stewart is ranked as the No. 23 player in the Class of 2019 by the 247 Sports Composite, and one can see why. Those two points were part of a first half where the Rochester, N.Y., native Stewart scored 12 points to help defending GEICO nationals champion La Lumiere lead 25-18 at the break.

Surely, there will be more where that came from.

, , , , , Geico High School Nationals

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2Gl5cZ7
VIDEO: La Lumiere's Isaiah Stewart throws down sweet alley-oop dunk at GEICO Nationals
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.