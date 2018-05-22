VIDEO: Lakewood (Ohio) junior Tim Smith Jr. posterizes opponent, lands on his chest

There are few things more embarrassing than being dunked on in unceremonious fashion. Here’s something that is more embarrassing: Being dunked on in unceremonious fashion and having the man who slammed over you land on your chest.

Oh, to be Tim Smith Jr.

The Lakewood, Ohio, junior was playing in a spring game when he elevated to slam over an unidentified opponent. When he came down, the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder landed right on his foe’s chest, adding injury to insult.

As one might expect, it didn’t appear that the dunk victim took too kindly to being trodden on immediately after, well, being dunked on.

That wasn’t Smith’s only impressive dunk of the weekend, as he showed on the breakaway you see below. Still, Smith’s strongest and most memorable move of a still fledging career has to have had more to do with balance and poor luck on the part of a dunk victim than anything he did in particular.