VIDEO: LaMelo Ball somehow turned a fastbreak layup into the worst miss of his career

LaMelo Ball is still in Lithuania, competing professionally while plenty of his peers enjoy the Spring sports scene back in Chino Hills, Calif. So far, “Melo” and his brother, LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball have both transitioned relatively seamlessly to professional life abroad, even as LiAngelo prepares to return stateside to prepare for the NBA Draft.

For now, both teens are playing ball every day, which leads to ample opportunities to impress on a professional stage, while also providing equally ample opportunities for the players to make pretty silly mistakes.

Need proof? Check out Melo’s bizarro miss during a recent Vytautas game:

Naturally, that missed layup makes pretty much no sense whatsoever. It’s almost as if LaMelo was actually trying to dunk but ran into indecisiveness and a very cold wall. The result was both comical and a powerful reminder that LaMelo is still young and having a great time.

Here’s hoping he likes Lithuania; it sure feels like he’s got another couple years there before he too comes back to prep for the 2020 NBA Draft.