VIDEO: This leap over home plate for a game-tying 10U run is insane

In the category of remarkable feats of youth athleticism, few things are more thrilling than when a Little Leaguer takes flight to avoid a tag at the plate. And few of those flights of fancy have been more impressive than this effort, from Little Rock, Ark.

Ace D. of the Little Rock Titans 10U with the high flying play at home to tie up the game in extra innings!!😵 #SCtop10 #ESPN pic.twitter.com/w6kdv6mi2k — Mark Conine (@MarkCO9) May 13, 2018

That’s a player identified only as “Ace D.” from the Little Rock Titans 10U squad, soaring over an attempted tag at the plate and sticking the landing … right on the plate itself. It certainly proves he has a future in the hurdles if this whole baseball thing doesn’t work out.

The circumstances of the leap make it even more impressive. Per Mark Conine, who apparently shot the video, the run tied the game in extra innings, keeping the Titans alive.

Of course, given the stunning visuals of the play, it’s not really necessary for those extra factors to be considered for it to be celebrated as one of the baseball plays of the year. The leap and landing were more than impressive enough on their own, as the shutter-frame shots below demonstrate: