VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. NEARLY dunks in game before Dad's team speech

The basketball prowess of young LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr. has been almost as well documented as the free agency whims of his more famous father. Yet to this point, the younger James’ success has traditionally been pinned to factors besides athleticism that he shares with his father. It appears that may suddenly change.

As captured by Overtime, Bronny James almost broke through the magical dunk threshold during a game on Sunday, when the eighth-grader took off on a fastbreak, elevated above the rim and just missed as his ball slopped over the edge of the rim.

You can see the missed dunk at the very start of the video just above (and later in the natural flow of the game in the same highlight) or at the top of this post via Tweet).

The missed dunk came late in a blowout win for James Jr.’s North Coast Blue Chips at another weekend extravaganza. And while the ease of victory in this matchup made sure that there was no need for inspirational intervention, that wasn’t the case for the entire weekend, with the more famous LeBron James making a cameo to speak to the team of youngsters.

LeBron had to step in at halftime to coach the squad up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1hzLwvJwDZ — Overtime (@overtime) June 24, 2018

Overtime claims that LeBron’s speech above came at halftime of a matchup, though we weren’t able to independently verify that. We also can’t attest to how helpful the elder James’ intervention was — it appears as if he’s advising on how or when they should push up on defense — just that it definitely happened.

Of course, that’s news enough on its own. Want more insight or tea leaves? The event the Blue Chips were taking part in was Ballin’ on the Beach, a Miami event for each division of AAU team from 2-12 grade.

Hear that? LeBron was in Miami, with his family. Make of that what you will, Pat Riley beef and all.