LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. won another title while playing more and more like Dad

If imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, it’s comforting to know that LeBron James Jr. gets to observe plenty in his own home.

Bronny, as he is nicknamed by his father, recently led his Old Trail Middle School squad to a championship with a game that appeared ripped straight out of an All-Star Game highlight reel. Short of the dunks, of course.

The 13-year-old seventh-grader was every bit his father’s player on the court, dishing out remarkable assists one minute and drilling deep threes the next. His passing on the break was particularly impressive, including one underhanded job that would have made Rick Barry proud. Combine that with a heavy dose of Jelly Fam-inspired lay-ins, and Old Trail’s victory was essentially a big fat highlight platform for LeBron’s eldest son.

That includes the quintessential LeBron James product placement, too: Beats headphones on during early warmups, the special edition Equality LeBron kicks. They were all on display during Old Trail’s big game.

As is now traditional, the highlight from a championship game was anointed as yet another litmus test on just how talented LeBron James Jr. is. The answer is still vastly more talented than the players he shares a court with. James Jr. is also still growing, so we are some way from knowing what his ultimate potential will be.

For now? The early returns are impressive, and there’s no sense that will be changing any time soon.