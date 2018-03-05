VIDEO: LeBron James Jr.'s latest youth highlights prove his game may be more like Chris Paul

The LeBron James Jr. hype train rolls on, with yet another youth travel league title under his belt. Yet this time the most intriguing developent was related to who was in the stands.

As the North Coast Ohio Blue Chips impressed at the John Lucas All-Star Weekend, few could keep their eyes off ‘Bronny’ James Jr. Playing as his squad’s point guard, James Jr. racked up a number of assists in increasingly florid and fantastical ways. Just take a look at the highlights.

What is more interesting than the highlights themselves is the juxtaposition they paint to the superstar who watched them unfold. Rockets point guard Chris Paul is James Jr.’s godfather, and a longtime family friend. With his godson competing nearby, he showed up at a Blue Chips game with his daughter and spent an equal amount of time cheering on the Chips and watching with his mouth agape.

Keep in mind: LeBron James Jr. is only 13. Chris Paul was a heck of a point guard, but he certainly wasn’t that refined at 13.

However, there’s a compelling case to be made that James Jr.’s game at this point is far more aligned with Paul than his father. While he could still develop LeBron Sr.’s outrageous athleticism that allows him to dominate games via sheer will, even without that James Jr. has shown a knack for taking control of games with his skilled ball handling and court vision.

Those traits are obviously more a Chris Paul specialty than a LeBron James hallmark. That’s not to say that they aren’t true for LeBron as well, but Chris Paul has made his name as the NBA’s premier point guard (or at least one of them), and LeBron James Jr. is certainly the premier point guard among 13-year-olds.

Will any of this change in the years ahead as James Jr. heads to high school and then potentially to the NBA? Surely. But for now, watching James Jr. channel his famous godfather in a Houston arena felt appropriate.