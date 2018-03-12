VIDEO: LeBron James Jr. flashes even more amazing handles and moves

So this is becoming a weekly affair now.

Fresh off amazing performance on a national stage — at the John Lucas All-Star Weekend — LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. was back in action over the weekend, taking names and dropping jaws with some of his wildest and most impressive moves.

There was this bit of ballhandling wizardry:

And there was at least one preposterously deep trey, not to mention bombs from more appropriate distances:

More than anything else, little LeBron made moves and distributed with ease and aplomb, setting up teammates for surefire buckets when most players his age would have dribbled themselves into a corner or just forced up a desperate shot.

Bronny James rocking HEAT and making MOVES 🎉 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/AJvETCV1Vl — Overtime (@overtime) March 10, 2018

Make no mistake, Bronny still has a ways to go. But week after week he’s showing even more mastery with the ball, more leadership with his teammates and more potential to take a game over at any time. Those are the kind of intangibles that have always made his father one of the best of his time. It’s making Bronny one of the best of his age so far, and there’s no sense that’s going to ebb away in the months and years ahead as he continues to grow and improve.