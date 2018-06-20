VIDEO: Looks like Mater Dei isn't losing much from J.T. Daniels to Bryce Young at QB

When J.T. Daniels announced he would graduate in three years and attend USC, it opened up a window of opportunity for Bryce Young. The rising junior absolutely appears ready to take it.

Young is projected as the starting quarterback at Mater Dei. As non-contact scrimmage video released on Overtime Tuesday showcased, Young is just about everything you’d want in a dominant dual threat QB: elusive in the open field, authoritative at the line of scrimmage, accurate, possessing a cannon of an arm with impressive field vision.

In fact, some of Young’s passes even border on brazen, tossing passes into tight windows from sometimes awkward arm angles. It has strong echoes of Sam Darnold or, yes, J.T. Daniels.

Of course, the proof of Young’s success will always come in the pudding. Daniels had an uncanny knack for making the big play without making mistakes; in his sophomore and junior seasons Daniels had 119 touchdowns compared with just 10 interceptions, an almost insane high school ratio of more than 10:1.

If Young can hit anywhere near that high water mark during his expected two years under center, with his talent, the Monarchs should be right back contending again in 2019. That says plenty about everyone involved, from Young to Daniels and the whole ether around the Mater Dei program itself.