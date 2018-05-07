VIDEO: Mac McClung won the BallisLife All-America Game Slam Dunk Contest, and that was just the beginning

Gate City senior and Georgetown signee Mac McClung spent the weekend at the BallisLife All America Game in California. Before the game tipped off he was already earning plenty of oohs and ahhs for his performance in the Slam Dunk Contest, which he quite rightfully won at a canter.

Before we get into the series of dunks that won him that title, just feast your eyes on this slam, which he pulled out before his final attempt that won the crown:

Off the backboard, reverse-pump flush? Don’t mind if we do, Mac. So if he could finish like that as a preliminary dunk, what would the later rounds look like?

Something like this, apparently:

Georgetown commit Mac McClung was dunking everything at the #BILAAG this weekend! @McclungMac pic.twitter.com/eTPCip8UHp — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) May 7, 2018

That last highlight reel included McClung’s in-game dunks and some other highlights, which were pretty notable. The 6-foot-2 guard finished with 20 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 rebound. One of those assists came on this Emmitt Williams bucket, which was notable, to put it mildly:

Mac McClung goes off backboard to Emmitt Williams #BILAAG pic.twitter.com/CVXhn5nJl9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 6, 2018

Look, in a national all-star game like the BallisLife Game, 20 points and three assists can seem almost pedestrian. Yet for McClung, who has been doubted at just about every turn of his high school evolution, they’re more affirmation than anything else. Given that was lining up with and scrimmaging against the likes of future four-star backcourt mate James Akinjo, Williams and superstars like Shareef O’Neal, public affirmation of McClung’s talent is both important and notable.

And, in this case, it comes with a heck of a practice reel, too:

Mac McClung dime then Kevin Porter dunk Ballislife All-American practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/SrkxczMxi1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 4, 2018

Where McClung rises to next remains to be seen. He’ll be on campus at Georgetown at some point this summer and will look to get on the court alongside the likes of Akinjo in a matter of months. Until then, may God bless anyone who attempts to get between McClung and the rim. It doesn’t tend to end well.