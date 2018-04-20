Mac McClung throws down awe-inspiring dunks at Iverson Classic in Iverson jersey

The parallels between Gate City (Va.) star guard Mac McClung and NBA legend Allen Iverson have long been notable. Both diminutive guards are Virginia natives who scored points in bushels. Both hailed from rural Virginia, away from the Washington D.C. metroplex where state’s basketball attention holds perpetual attention. Both signed with Georgetown. Both finished their career as the state’s all-time leading scorer. And, perhaps most strikingly, both had the athleticism to absolutely jump out of the gym.

Iverson has reached an age where he is no longer expected or, likely, able to elevate for the circus jams that once made him famous. McClung, on the other hand, is just getting started.

On Thursday, the Gate City Blue Devil participated in the dunk contest for the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in Philadelphia. He didn’t win, but he still completed the dunks with the most personality, creativity and a pretty clever nod to the game’s namesake, who was watching on approvingly just feet away.

Those jams are just silly. No human being is supposed to be able to do that.

And while Iverson clearly approved, somehow his fellow dunk contest judges weren’t similarly inclined, instead opting for the full repertoire presented by Kevin Porter Jr., whose most impressive dunk was probably this:

Sure, dunking over Allen Iverson is something, but it isn’t Mac McClung-level absurdity. Something tells us that’s what will stand out from this dunk contest down the road, particularly if McClung pulls off any of the tricks he’s flexed as a senior at the next level.