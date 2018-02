Gate City (Va.) superstar and nightly one-man highlight reel Mac McClung had himself another fiesta in the Blue Devils’ 83-70 win over Wise Central (Va.) on Saturday.

McClung, who’ll play at Georgetown next season, scored 41 points for Gate City to capture the Mountain 7 District Championship. The Blue Devils (23-1) begin state tournament play next week.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)