VIDEO: Mac McClung goes sky high in Gate City win

Gate City (Va.) sensation Mac McClung has been a nightly highlight reel this winter, a current that continued to flow strongly Thursday night in a Mountain 7 District semifinal win over Abingdon District (Va.).

The Blue Devils (22-1) took a 25-9 lead after one quarter and never looked back en route to a 96-44 throttling. McClung, a Georgetown signee, led the way with a game-high 37 points that, as usual, was capped with several reel-worthy plays above the rim.

Gate City next hosts Wise Central (Va.) in Saturday’s Mountain 7 Championship game.

Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel.

