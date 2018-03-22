VIDEO: Mac McClung throws down ridiculous rocker dunk in training

Mac McClung has yet to play a minute of college basketball, but he’s already in training for the NBA Slam Dunk contest.

McClung, who gained a cult following with his explosive dunks and rampant scoring as a senior for new state champion Gate City (Va.), was working on an off day less than a week removed from winning a state title when he decided to try something new. The Georgetown signee took off toward the rim, elevated and threw down a slam where he cradled the ball underneath his crouched legs as if he was sitting in a rocking chair.

It was explosive and perfectly executed. It was also the kind of dunk more likely for an Aaron Gordon (who is 6-foot-9) than a McClung (who is listed at 6-foot-2, but is likely closer to 6-foot even).

Of course, that’s part of what makes the highlight all the more exceptional.

It also serves as a powerful reminder: Just because the high school season is over doesn’t mean Mac McClung will fade into the background. He’s far too exciting for that.