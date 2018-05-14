VIDEO: Mac McClung's senior season highlights

Few high school basketball players captured the attention of the nation the way Gate City (Va.) icon Mac McClung did this past season for the Blue Devils.

For five months, this small Appalachian town was the center of the high school hoops landscape. Thousands packed the gym every night to see the Georgetown-bound internet sensation, with fans lining up as early as four to five hours before tipoff. Blowing up the Instagram-sphere with an array of gravity-defying dunks seemingly every time he took the court, McClung transcended Virginia and beyond as the Blue Devils went on to win their first state title in program history.

McClung finished as the VHSL record holder for single-season (1,153) and career (2,801) points. In his final game, the VHSL Class 2 Final, he broke J.J. Redick’s record for most points in a state championship game, with 47.

Our friends at Mars Reel put together this highlight reel celebrating McClung’s magical journey to superstardom in 2018. Enjoy!