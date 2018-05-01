VIDEO: Marcus Bagley, Marvin's little brother, stunning with athleticism

In a matter of weeks, the rights for Marvin Bagley III will be under the oversight of some NBA franchise. About that time, his brother may be preparing for the start of his own Duke career.

Until then, Marcus Bagley is competing on the spring/summer Nike EYBL circuit, and he’s taking no prisoners. He showed that over the weekend, showing off his athleticism and at one point bringing his soon-to-be-NBA-bound big brother to his feet in the stands.

As you can see in the highlight directly above, Marcus Bagley has hops. And good timing. And a knack for the big play, particularly on the break.

Trying to make sense of whether Bagley’s offensive dominance will continue at the next level is a classic cluster. The Sierra Canyon (Calif.) sophomore certainly has the talent to do so, but he lacks his brother freakish length and isn’t quite as refined a creator for himself on the offensive end.

Still, the Phoenix Phamily superstar from Sierra Canyon is doing plenty to pump up the crowd. Here’s hoping that it continues throughout the EYBL and AAU season.