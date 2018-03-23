VIDEO: Mike Tomlin's son, Dino, shows off his immaculate hands on 7v7 catch

Mike Tomlin is an NFL coach, so it’s natural that his male offspring who choose to play football will have to do so under a microscope. The good news for Dino Tomlin is that he has the talent to live up to it.

As captured by the folks at Overtime, the younger Tomlin was competing with Shady Side Academy teammates as part of a 7v7 tournament when he went up to grab a big time snag over the head of a would-be defender. The pass forced Tomlin to reach back behind him to the ball, somehow extended above the head of the defensive back.

He had no business making the catch. He made the catch. And then he mean mugged on top of the very defender he just emasculated.

Good for Tomlin. While this play showcased his athleticism on offense, the junior is just as likely to be a defensive back at the next level, assuming he does follow his passion on to a collegiate roster. To this point his biggest breakout plays have come in the kicking game, where he is an electric return man.

Those returns have helped Tomlin earn a grand total of one Division I FBS offer, from Iowa State. A few more plays like this and he may very well have more power conference programs to choose from.