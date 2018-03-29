VIDEO: Takoma Academy's Miles Weaver poster dunked an opponent ... then had the kid try to congratulate him

Miles Weaver is an athletic, 6-foot-6 power forward for Takoma Academy (Md.) who dominates when he gets the ball in space. During one contest in January, he showed just how dominant he can be … then had the headlines stolen by the defender he had just vanquished.

On Wednesday, our partners at Overtime picked up on Weaver’s highlight from January 7, when he threw down a dunk on top an unidentified defender for The Heights (Md.). The dunk was loud and overpowering, and it left our valiant defender a bit shell shocked … and impressed.

Kid tried to dap him up after being DUNKED ON 😂 @MJAYW99 pic.twitter.com/MY62DEdGgc — Overtime (@overtime) March 28, 2018

In fact, he was so impressed that he tried to reach out and “dab” Weaver as he moved up court to get in a defensive position. Weaver ignored it, but the defender was persistent, eventually giving Weaver an appreciative rear end tap as a testament to his talent.

It’s one thing for a player to accept being the butt of a highlight reel play. It’s another for him to accept it to the degree that he overtly congratulates the man who just dominated him.

Credit to the victim? That’s all in the eye of the beholder. You tell us.